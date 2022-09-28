UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Road Accident Near Nag, Washuk District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Two people were killed in an accident that occurred near Nag in Washuk district of Balochistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Two people were killed in an accident that occurred near Nag in Washuk district of Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven bus hit the car coming from opposite direction, as a result, two persons died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to RHC hospital. Police also reached the spot to probe the accident.

Investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

