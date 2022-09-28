Two killed in road accident near Nag, Washuk district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people were killed in an accident that occurred near Nag in Washuk district of Balochistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Two people were killed in an accident that occurred near Nag in Washuk district of Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven bus hit the car coming from opposite direction, as a result, two persons died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to RHC hospital. Police also reached the spot to probe the accident.

Investigations were underway.