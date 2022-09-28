Two Killed In Road Accident Near Nag, Washuk District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 10:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Two people were killed in an accident that occurred near Nag in Washuk district of Balochistan on Wednesday.
According to details, a rashly driven bus hit the car coming from opposite direction, as a result, two persons died on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to RHC hospital. Police also reached the spot to probe the accident.
Investigations were underway.