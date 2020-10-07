Two killed in road accidents

Two people were killed in separate road accidents here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Aslam (60) was riding a motorcycle on Sheikhupura road when he fell onto the ground after his two-wheeler bumped over a speed breaker near Chenab Mill Gate.

He died on the spot.

In other accident, an unknown motorcyclist was killed while Saifur Rehman (35) sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided with each other near 45-Adda at Sammundri-Gojra Road due to over speeding.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ)Hospital Sammundri.