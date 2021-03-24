UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Two killed in road accidents

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons, including a constable, were killed in separate road accidents, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Akhtar, a constable of Dipalpur police station, was riding a motorcycle on Dipalpur road when a speeding van hit the two-wheeler.

As a result, Akhtar sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

In another accident, motorcyclist, Arshad resident of Chak 7/4-L, was killed when a tractor-trolley hit his bike on Jorray road near Chak 36.

Rescue 1122 shifted the both bodies to hospital while police took the van and tractor-trolley into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Road Died Van Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

26 minutes ago

Luis Enrique tells Spanish players to keep World C ..

6 minutes ago

President confers military awards on officers, per ..

6 minutes ago

Provinces instructed to decide for closure of inst ..

6 minutes ago

Yates climbs to victory and takes lead in Cataloni ..

57 minutes ago

England risk Ashes clash after announcing West Ind ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.