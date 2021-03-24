Two killed in road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons, including a constable, were killed in separate road accidents, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Akhtar, a constable of Dipalpur police station, was riding a motorcycle on Dipalpur road when a speeding van hit the two-wheeler.

As a result, Akhtar sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

In another accident, motorcyclist, Arshad resident of Chak 7/4-L, was killed when a tractor-trolley hit his bike on Jorray road near Chak 36.

Rescue 1122 shifted the both bodies to hospital while police took the van and tractor-trolley into custody and started investigation.