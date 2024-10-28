Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Two persons were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a road accidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that Abdul Ghafoor (60) along with his wife Hanifan Bibi (52) was travelling on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler met a road accident near Chak No.252-GB.

As a result, Abdul Ghafoor died on the spot whereas,Rescue 1122 shifted his wife to Allied Hospital-II in a critical condition.

Meanwhile,Allah Ditta(52) r/o Chak No.409-GB was killed while Irfan (20) and Shazia (50) were injured serious when a speedy motorcycle collided with a QingQi rickshaw near Jalla Mor Tandlianwala.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala while the area police started investigation after taking the body into custody,spokesman added.

