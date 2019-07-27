Two killed in road accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Two people including a pedestrian were killed in separate road accidents, in the jurisdiction of Satellite and Jauhrabad police stations.

Police said on Saturday that Nazir Ahmad, resident of Satellite Town Block-A was walking towards mosque for prayer when a recklessly driven motorcyclist hit him.

Nazir Ahmad died on the spot.

In another accident, a recklessly driven car hit to death a motorcyclist Zulfiqar near Awanwala and fled.

Police have registered cases.