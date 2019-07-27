Two Killed In Road Accidents
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Two people including a pedestrian were killed in separate road accidents, in the jurisdiction of Satellite and Jauhrabad police stations.
Police said on Saturday that Nazir Ahmad, resident of Satellite Town Block-A was walking towards mosque for prayer when a recklessly driven motorcyclist hit him.
Nazir Ahmad died on the spot.
In another accident, a recklessly driven car hit to death a motorcyclist Zulfiqar near Awanwala and fled.
Police have registered cases.