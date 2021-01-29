UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accidents In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:27 PM

Two persons were killed in a separate road accident near here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in a separate road accident near here on Friday.

According to Allied Hospital source, Muhammad Amjad s/o Abu Bakar resident of Chak No 611-GB and Amjad Munir s/o Muneer Chak No 54- JB were brought in hospital in precarious condition who were injured in separate road accidents.

The doctors provided medical treatment to injured persons but they succumbed to their injuries.

The bodies were handed over to legal heirs, source said.

