UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Road Accidents In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:50 PM

Two killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

Two persons -- a conductor and driver -- were killed in separate road accidents here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons -- a conductor and driver -- were killed in separate road accidents here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that a speeding truck collided with a dumper near Saloni Jhal Dijkot Road.

As a result, truck conductor Qamar (30) received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while driver Umair (28), son of Abdus Sattar, was shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

In another accident, rickshaw driver Shehzad (39), son of Ramzan, was killed when his chador entangled in the chain of his three-wheeler near Truck Stand at Jhang Road.

The police took the bodies into custody and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Road Died Jhang

Recent Stories

Two die in Quetta firing

2 minutes ago

Olive farming becomes popular in Hazara

4 minutes ago

Tahir Nasarullah elected Lahore High Court Bar Ass ..

4 minutes ago

Militia fighters kill 24 people in northeastern DR ..

4 minutes ago

22 killed, 55 injured in collision between train, ..

4 minutes ago

Rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.