Two killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons -- a conductor and driver -- were killed in separate road accidents here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that a speeding truck collided with a dumper near Saloni Jhal Dijkot Road.

As a result, truck conductor Qamar (30) received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while driver Umair (28), son of Abdus Sattar, was shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

In another accident, rickshaw driver Shehzad (39), son of Ramzan, was killed when his chador entangled in the chain of his three-wheeler near Truck Stand at Jhang Road.

The police took the bodies into custody and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem.