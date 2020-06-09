Two Killed In Road Accidents In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons, including a youth, were killed in separate road accidents near here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122, a Rawalpindi-bound speeding bus collided with a trailer from rear side while overtaking near Sahianwala on the motorway.
As a result, Muhammad Riaz died while four others including Ramzan, Bilal, Shabeer and Ali Muhammad received injuries. They were shifted to a hospital.
In another accident, a young motorcyclist identified as Ali Raza resident of Dijkot rammed into a bus due to over speeding. He was shifted to Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.