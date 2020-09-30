UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accidents In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Two killed in road accidents in sargodha

Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in separate incidents here in Shahpur and Khushab police limits

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in separate incidents here in Shahpur and Khushab police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that Muhammad Nasir, resident of Shahpur, along with his friend Ramzan, was riding a motorcycle on Shahpur-Khushab road when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler near Aqal shah.

Consequently, Nasir died instantly, while Ramzan sustained injuries.The Rescue team shifted the injured person to hospital.

In another incident, Zameer Ali of Namaywali, was riding a motorcycle when another motorbike coming from opposite direction collided with him. Zameer died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Police registered separate cases.

