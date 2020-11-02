UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accidents In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:26 PM

Two persons were killed in road accidents in Sargodha during last 24 hours, police sources said on Monday

Muhammad Shoaib ,resident of Darra village, tehsil Sahiwal was travelling on a motorcycle when he collided with a donkey-cart. He died on the spot.

In another accident, a speeding van hit Ahmed khan near Bismillah road. He died on the spot.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

