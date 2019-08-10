Two killed in road accidents in Sargodha

Two people including a student were killed in separate road accidents in Bhera police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Two people including a student were killed in separate road accidents in Bhera police limits.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Ayan (11) s/o Arshad Mehmood, resident of Bhera was walking towards home from Jamia Mosque Bhera when a motorcycle hit him and he died on the spot.

In another accident, a rashly driven passenger coach hit to death a motorcyclist Muhammad Umair of Chak 22/NB on Bhalwal road.

Police have registered cases.