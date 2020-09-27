UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) ::Two persons were killed when their motorcycle hit by a speedy car near Naul Bagh area, the exit point of the district Tank, police said on Saturday.

According to Cantt. Police Station, two persons identified as Mohammad Arshad Bhatti and Shafqatullah Gandapur were on a motorbike when a car hit them from behind.

As a result both of them received critical injuries and rushed to hospital where they succumbed to injuries. A driver of the car managed to escape the crime scene.

Police has registered the case against unidentified driver and search operation for his arrest was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

