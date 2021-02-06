UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Two killed in road mishap

SWABI, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) ::Two relatives riding on motorcycle killed in road mishap near Char Guli area, said police on Saturday.

Saad and Usman resident of Yoqoobi area were riding on their motorcycle that collided with a raksha and as result both died on the spot.

Meanwhile, father and son injured during exchange of fire at Khota area. Younis and his 28 years old son Yasir opened fire on each other on domestic issue. Both the injured were rushed to Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Manoor.

The situation of both injured were stated stable.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Road Died

Recent Stories

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over Sou ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

2 hours ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 hour ago

KP govt receive another Rs 3bln in hydropower prof ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.