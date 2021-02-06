Two killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) ::Two relatives riding on motorcycle killed in road mishap near Char Guli area, said police on Saturday.

Saad and Usman resident of Yoqoobi area were riding on their motorcycle that collided with a raksha and as result both died on the spot.

Meanwhile, father and son injured during exchange of fire at Khota area. Younis and his 28 years old son Yasir opened fire on each other on domestic issue. Both the injured were rushed to Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Manoor.

The situation of both injured were stated stable.