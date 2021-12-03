Two killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman UC Bukhara Shareef, Syed Shah Muhammad Shah alongwith his companion Abdul Shakoor Qureshi killed in a road mishap here on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman UC Bukhara Shareef, Syed Shah Muhammad Shah alongwith his companion Abdul Shakoor Qureshi killed in a road mishap here on Friday.

According to details, both were killed when their car collided with speeding passenger van in Dewan Purr police limits near Indus highway road.

Both victims were heading to Multan on car from jampur ,when he reached near Indus highway road, their car collided with speeding passenger van. Resultantly, both were died on the spot, while driver of passenger van was succeeded to escape from the spot.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot , shifted the bodies to (THQ) jampur, for necessary legal formalities. Police concerned started investigation into the incident.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Syed Shah Muhammad Shah and said that his death was a great loss of the region.