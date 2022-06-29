Two killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Two youngsters were killed after their pick-up, they were travelling in, rammed into a trailer, rescuers said on Wednesday.

A trailer moving from Chowk Azam to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hit the pick-up at wrong side near Riazabad.

As a result, Zahid Aslam, the younger son of local businessman named Chaudhary Aslam and his cousin Mujahid Raza, son of Chaudhary Sarwar were killed on the spot. While the third passenger of the pick-up, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, received injuries. The driver of the trailer fled from the scene.

The rescuers shifted the bodies and the injured to THQ hospital of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for medico-legal formalities.