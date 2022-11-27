Two killed in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Two persons crushed to death as over speeding trailer ran over the motorcycle near at Adda Rasoolpur on Sunday.

According to details, Faqeer Hussain and Danish Ali residents of 211/EB were going to their village from Arifwala when suddenly a speedy trailer hit them near Adda Rasoolpur.

As a result, both died on the spot while trailer driver managed to fled from the scene.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and started legal action into an incident and shifted bodies to nearby hospital.

Further probe was underway.