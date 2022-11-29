Two killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in collision between two dumper vehicles on Tandlianwala road near 426 'Adda' here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that 22-year-old Ghulam Mohiyyud Din and an unknown person (25) received serious injuries and died on the spot. The victims were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

Saddar Tandlianwala police started investigation.