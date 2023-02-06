Two killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed and one injured as a result of a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley on Karachi Road here on Monday.

According to the details, the accident occurred due to over-speeding, as a result of which Akmal (50), and Jeewan Mai (40) died on the spot and their teenage son was seriously injured.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injure to DHQ hospital for medical treatment.

The Police took the tractor-trolley into custody and started investigation.