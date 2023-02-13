Two killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Two youngsters were killed in a motorcycle-trailer collision on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road, in the jurisdiction of Kot Addu on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the accident occurred due to over-speeding. They conveyed the information to police control center and moved an ambulance from Kot Addu centre.

Upon reaching there, rescuers were informed that two persons had died and body of one deceased was handed over to the heirs of the family.

Meanwhile, heirs of other deceased also reached the spot and insisted to hand over the body to them and requested for no legal action.

Rescuers handed over the body to the heirs in the presence of police.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Nawaz (25) s/o Muhammad Shafi and Ashiq (32) s/o Sultan Ali. Both were residents of Sultan colony.

Head of Muhammad Wala police have registered the case and started investigations.