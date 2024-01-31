Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Two killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Two persons were killed, while one sustained injuries in a road mishap here near village Hazoor Purr on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Azeem (33),Muhammad Sarfraz (42) and Muhammad Abdullah (38),all residents of Jhelum, were travelling towards Sargodha on a car to attend the marriage ceremony of their relatives when their vehicle collided with a sugarcane loaded parked trolley.

Consequently,Azeem and Sarfaraz died on the spot.

On getting information,Rescue1122 teams and police reached the spot, shifted the victims to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Bhera for necessary legal formalities.

Bhera police launched investigation.

