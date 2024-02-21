Two killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Two youths were killed in a road accident here on Sargodha road in the jurisdiction of Luxian police station on Wednesday.

According to police, Shoaib Ali (28) and Ali Usman (39), residents of Jhal Chakian area, were travelling towards Sargodha on motorcycle when a speeding bus hit the two-wheelers.

Consequently,both died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Civil hospital for necessary legal formalities.