Two Killed In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 10:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Two people were killed in a motorcycle and coaster collision here under the jurisdiction of Mianwali police station on Monday.
Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Mushtaq (34) and Hanif (28) r/o Harnai were travelling to Mianwali on motorcycle when all of a sudden a speeding coaster hit and ran over them near pull 217 area.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
