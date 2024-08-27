Two killed in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two people were killed in a road mishap here at Vehari chowk on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that the victims-- Hamid, 50, son of Yaqoob, resident of Shah Rukn Alam and Shehbaz, 36, son of Akhtar, resident of Mumtazabad were travelling on a bicycle when a speeding truck hit and ran over them.

Police arrested the accused driver as well as seized the truck,while the bodies were shifted to Nishtar hospital.

Further investigation was underway.