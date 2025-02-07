Two killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) In a road accident, a man lost his life in a motorcycle collision near Sankhi Band on Multan Road, here on Friday

According to Rescue 1122, the crash occurred due to high speed of both motorcycles, resulting in the immediate death of one rider.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Sadiq, a resident of Muzaffargarh. After completing initial procedures, the body was handed over to the family.