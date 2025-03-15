Two Killed In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A man and a minor girl were killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Kot Adu on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place in the jurisdiction of Sananwan Police Station, near Bakhi Chowk, a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle.
As a result, motorcycle rider and minor kid died on spot while a woman sustained injuries.
Rescue teams shifted the deceased and the injured woman to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.Local Police started investigation for arrest of the vehicle driver who managed to escape from the scene.
