Two Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A man and a minor girl were killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Kot Adu on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place in the jurisdiction of Sananwan Police Station, near Bakhi Chowk, a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle.

As a result, motorcycle rider and minor kid died on spot while a woman sustained injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the deceased and the injured woman to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.Local Police started investigation for arrest of the vehicle driver who managed to escape from the scene.

