Two Killed In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:40 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons on Thursday died in a mishap as truck hit car near Jamwala area of district Muzzafargarh.
According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Sajjad Khokhar and Malik Din , resident of Kannal Khokhran were heading to their destination.
All of a sudden, a truck hit their car at adda Jamwala. As a result, they died on the spot .
Rescue 1122 shifted their dead bodies to Rangpur hospital.
Local police is investigating the incident .