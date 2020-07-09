Two killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons on Thursday died in a mishap as truck hit car near Jamwala area of district Muzzafargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Sajjad Khokhar and Malik Din , resident of Kannal Khokhran were heading to their destination.

All of a sudden, a truck hit their car at adda Jamwala. As a result, they died on the spot .

Rescue 1122 shifted their dead bodies to Rangpur hospital.

Local police is investigating the incident .