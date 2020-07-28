Two killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in road accident in Shahpur police limits.Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Naeem along with Shahbaz Hussain was going to Sargodha by motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit thetwo-wheelers near Chak 71 NB.

As a result Naeem and Shahbaz Hussain received serious injuries anddied on the spot. Police have registered case against the driver.