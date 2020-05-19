UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Mishap In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:05 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in a road accident in Piplan police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Junaid, 21 resident of village Sarmend Tehsil Piplan along with his cousin Hashir, 29 was traveling on a motorcycle rickshaw when a recklessly driven car hit the motorcycle Rickshaw as a result the Rickshaw fell into road side canal and both Junaid and Hashir died on the spot.

The accused car driver managed to escape.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after necessary legal formalities and registered case against the unknown and started investigation.

