Two Killed In Road Mishap In Mianwali:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:10 PM

Two killed in road mishap in Mianwali:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in a road accident in Piplan police limits.

Police sources said on Monday that Muhammad Junaid, 21 resident of village Sarmend Tehsil Piplan along with his cousin Hashir, 29 was traveling on a motorcycle rickshaw when a recklessly driven car hit the motorcycle Rickshaw.

As a result the Rickshaw fell into road side canal and both Junaid and Hashir died on the spot.

The accused car driver managed to escape.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after necessary legal formalities.

Police have registered case against the unknown and started investigation.

