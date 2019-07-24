Two killed in road mishap in Peshawar

Two persons were killed in a road mishap due to over speeding in Charsadda district

Police said the ill fated Taimous Khan and Fahad residents of Raja were going home when the driver rammed the car with a tree near Government College Taju in Charsadda due to over speeding. As a result both of them died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to native village for burial.