Two killed in road mishap in Sargodha region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed as a motorcycle collided with a speeding dumper here in Khushaab Sargodha road under the jurisdiction of Sadar khushaab on Sunday.

Police said that Yasean (43) r/o Khushaab and Ameen (52) r/o khushaab city were heading to Sargodha on Motorcycle. On reaching near pull islam, their bike hit a speeding dumper and they died on the spot.

Further investigation was underway.