Two Killed In Road Mishaps In Chiniot
Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:35 PM
Two persons, including a woman, were killed and one was injured in road accidents here Saturday
According to the details, a motorcyclist Danish son of Muhammad (17) was killed and another Ahmed (19) was critically injured when a speeding car hit their motorbike at Pensar Road near Adda Khatuana.
The injured was rushed to THQ Hospital.
In another incident, 50-year old Fatima Bibi died when a speeding motorcycle hit a donkey cart near Chungi No. 3, Ahmadnagar. Her body was shifted to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122 personnel.
nsr\378