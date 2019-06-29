UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Road Mishaps In Chiniot

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:35 PM

Two killed in road mishaps in Chiniot

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and one was injured in road accidents here Saturday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Two persons, including a woman, were killed and one was injured in road accidents here Saturday.

According to the details, a motorcyclist Danish son of Muhammad (17) was killed and another Ahmed (19) was critically injured when a speeding car hit their motorbike at Pensar Road near Adda Khatuana.

The injured was rushed to THQ Hospital.

In another incident, 50-year old Fatima Bibi died when a speeding motorcycle hit a donkey cart near Chungi No. 3, Ahmadnagar. Her body was shifted to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122 personnel.

nsr\378

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Died Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Amid presence of UN offices in Srinagar, Muzaffara ..

40 seconds ago

China Unlikely to Join Multilateral Arms Control T ..

4 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan contradicts Khaqan ..

4 minutes ago

MNAS from South Punjab call on Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

Shehbaz's call for mid-term elections not be taken ..

4 minutes ago

111th Midshipmen & 20th SSC Course Commissioning P ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.