Two killed in road mishaps in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Two persons, including a woman , were killed and one was injured in road accidents here Saturday.

According to the details, a motorcyclist Danish son of Muhammad (17) was killed and another Ahmed (19) was critically injured when a speeding car hit their motorbike at Pensar Road near Adda Khatuana.

The injured was rushed to THQ Hospital.

In another incident, 50-year old Fatima Bibi died when a speeding motorcycle hit a donkey cart near Chungi No. 3, Ahmadnagar. Her body was shifted to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122 personnel.

