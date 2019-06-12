UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Road Mishaps In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:50 PM

Two killed in road mishaps in Peshawar

A five-year-old girl was killed when a tractor hit her on Mardan-Swabi road, the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A five-year-old girl was killed when a tractor hit her on Mardan-Swabi road, the other day.

Police said Muskaan of Banda Maneri Bala was on way to home when a speeding tractor hit her to death on the spot.

The heirs of the minor girl pardoned the tractor operator.

Meanwhile, in a motorcycle crash in Siri Kot a man named Noorul Ameen, resident of Panjpir was killed while his companion sustained critical wounds.

Related Topics

Road Man

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

43 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

58 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.