Two killed in road mishaps in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A five-year-old girl was killed when a tractor hit her on Mardan-Swabi road, the other day.

Police said Muskaan of Banda Maneri Bala was on way to home when a speeding tractor hit her to death on the spot.

The heirs of the minor girl pardoned the tractor operator.

Meanwhile, in a motorcycle crash in Siri Kot a man named Noorul Ameen, resident of Panjpir was killed while his companion sustained critical wounds.