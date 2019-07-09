UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Two killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Sahiwal police limits.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Sahiwal police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Zahid Saleem r/o Officer colony Jauhrabad was going back to his home on his motorcycle when a recklessly driven coach hit him near general bus stand.

As a result, Zahid died on the spot.

In another accident, a motorcyclist Muhammad Farooq killed by colliding with an oxen at Shahpur-Sahiwal road near brick factory.

Police registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Died Sahiwal Coach

Recent Stories

Improved Security environment highly appreciated b ..

5 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits Cairo Biennale

13 minutes ago

Virgin Galactic seeks space tourism boost with mar ..

3 minutes ago

PTI focuses social sector ensuring genuine prosper ..

3 minutes ago

ICRC to starts awareness campaign to stop violence ..

3 minutes ago

Europe's Largest Aquarium Evacuated Over Fire - Va ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.