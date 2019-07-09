Two Killed In Road Mishaps In Sargodha
Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Sahiwal police limits.
Police said on Tuesday that Zahid Saleem r/o Officer colony Jauhrabad was going back to his home on his motorcycle when a recklessly driven coach hit him near general bus stand.
As a result, Zahid died on the spot.
In another accident, a motorcyclist Muhammad Farooq killed by colliding with an oxen at Shahpur-Sahiwal road near brick factory.
Police registered separate cases.