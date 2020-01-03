UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:19 PM

Two killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Atta Shaheed police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Atta Shaheed police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Muhammad Aslam Shahid, teacher of Primary school Old Bhalwal was moving on a motorcycle when a loaded Tractor Trolley hit the motorbike at Bhera Bhalwal Chowk as a result he died on the spot.

In another accident, another speeding driven tractor trolley hit to death a motorcyclist young man at Sargodha- Faisal Abad near Chak 110 Kalar. The deceased could not be identified. The body was shifted to THQ hospital Chak 46 Adda.

Police have registered separate cases.

