Two killed in roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A women with her child were killed on the spot while other got serious injuries when the roof of their mud house was collapsed in Swabi district on early Tuesday morning.

As per details, the police said that roof of a house made of dilapidated mud and stone suddenly came down burying the residents under the debris.

The neighbours of the victim family informed that the district administration, Rescue 1122 and medical teams reached the spot immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.