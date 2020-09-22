UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Two killed in roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A women with her child were killed on the spot while other got serious injuries when the roof of their mud house was collapsed in Swabi district on early Tuesday morning.

As per details, the police said that roof of a house made of dilapidated mud and stone suddenly came down burying the residents under the debris.

The neighbours of the victim family informed that the district administration, Rescue 1122 and medical teams reached the spot immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Police Swabi Rescue 1122 Women Family

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 22, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

12 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.