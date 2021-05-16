UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Two killed in roof collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries during a roof collapse incident in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said that old roof of a dilapidated house caved in at Tehsil Jaranwala in Chak 63/G-B.

As a result, three persons were trapped under the debris and Rescue 1122 pulled them out and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala where two injured namely Ehtisham Khan and Safdar breathed their last while condition of third victim Arif is also stated to be serious.

