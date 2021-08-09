UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In RYK Mortar Bomb Blast

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Two killed in RYK mortar bomb blast

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in a mortar bomb blast near Khan Baila area of Rahim Yar Khan district, spokesperson of bomb disposable squad reported on Monday.

According to details, two persons died in a mortar bomb blast that was found from a scrap of Khan Baila area.

The bodies have been shifted to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

