Two killed in Samar Bagh road accident

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) ::At least two youth were killed and another injured when a mini-dumper hit a motorcycle in Samar Bagh area here on Friday.

SHO Samar Bagh, Mehran Khan said that the incident occurred in Shahi area where three youth riding a motorcycle were hit by a mini-dumper.

He said two youth identified as Sayed Nawab and Attaullah residents of Darangal were killed while Gran Bacha sustained serious injuries.

Police shifted the dead bodies and injured to Timergara Hospital and started investigation into the incident.