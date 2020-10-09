Two killed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha,said police sources on Friday.

A trader Ch Mehmood-ul-Haq, resident of Sillanwali, was sitting in his shop on Thursday night when four unknown armed persons riding two motorcycles opened indiscriminate fires at him.

Mehmood-ul-Haq died on the spot, whereas the accused fled from the scene.

In another incident,Taswwar Abbas of Rabana village of tehsil Sahiwal allegedly shot dead his wife Sajida oversome domestic issue.The deceased woman was mother of three children.

The deceased were handed over to their heirs after postmortem. Police registered separate cases and launched investigation.