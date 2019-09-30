UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Sargodha Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:02 PM

Two killed in Sargodha road accident

Two young men were killed while another was injured in a road accident in Sahiwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:Two young men were killed while another was injured in a road accident in Sahiwal police limits.

Polices said that Ghazanfar Abbas, resident of village Kikarwala, Sahiwal tehsil, along with his companion Abbas Ali was riding a motorbike on Sargodha-Jhang Road when a recklessly car driven by Jahan Zeb coming from opposite direction collided with the bike near Nehang.

As a result Ghazanfar Abbas and Abbas Ali died on the spot while the car rider Zawar Shah got injured.

The car driver Jahan Zeb fled from the scene.

The dead bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital and police registered case.

