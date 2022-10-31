Two Killed In Separate Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents here on Monday.
Farooqa police said that Muhammad Shabbir (20) r/o mohala Ariaenwala was traveling on his motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw hit the two wheeler near Kot Gull village.
He died on the spot.
In another incident,motorcyclist Mudasir r/o Qaidabad was killed in a collision with rickshaw on Mianwali,Sargodha road.
Police concerned reached the spots and shifted the bodies to hospitals.