Two killed in separate accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents here on Monday.

Farooqa police said that Muhammad Shabbir (20) r/o mohala Ariaenwala was traveling on his motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw hit the two wheeler near Kot Gull village.

He died on the spot.

In another incident,motorcyclist Mudasir r/o Qaidabad was killed in a collision with rickshaw on Mianwali,Sargodha road.

Police concerned reached the spots and shifted the bodies to hospitals.