UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Separate Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Two killed in separate accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents here on Monday.

Farooqa police said that Muhammad Shabbir (20) r/o mohala Ariaenwala was traveling on his motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw hit the two wheeler near Kot Gull village.

He died on the spot.

In another incident,motorcyclist Mudasir r/o Qaidabad was killed in a collision with rickshaw on Mianwali,Sargodha road.

Police concerned reached the spots and shifted the bodies to hospitals.

Related Topics

Police Road Died Sargodha Mianwali

Recent Stories

Geo-strategic achievements like withdrawal from FA ..

Geo-strategic achievements like withdrawal from FATF gray list and re-developmen ..

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31 Australia Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31 Australia Vs. Ireland

15 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli reports alleged breach of his hotel ro ..

Virat Kohli reports alleged breach of his hotel room privacy

39 minutes ago
 PM to embark upon two-day visit to China tomorrow

PM to embark upon two-day visit to China tomorrow

58 minutes ago
 Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.