Two Killed In Separate Accidents In Balochistan

Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:44 PM

At least two persons including a boy were killed in two separate incidents of road mishap in Quetta and Pishin districts on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :At least two persons including a boy were killed in two separate incidents of road mishap in Quetta and Pishin districts on Monday.

According to police sources, in the first incident, the victim identified as Hidayatullah was crossing the road when a speedy wagon hit him to death on the spot, near Sona Khan area of Quetta district.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, a man was killed when two trucks collided with each other due to over speeding near Bostan area of Pishin district.

Levies force reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities. The identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.

Cases were registered in respective areas.

