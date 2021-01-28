UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Accidents In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:32 PM

Two killed in separate accidents in Kasur

Two persons were killed,while two others suffered serious injuries in separate road accidents in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed,while two others suffered serious injuries in separate road accidents in Kasur.

Kanganpur police said here on Thursday that Jahangir Ahmed r/o Haweli Lakhan along with his wife Rani bibi, was traveling on motorcycle towards village Moaqal when suddenly the speeding bike jumped and they both fell near Moaqal canal.Consequently, Rani died on the spot, while Jahangir suffered serious wounds.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to THQ hospital,while further investigation was underway.

In another incident, Sadaqat (17) and Arsalan (30) r/o Aulakh were fixing the punctured tyre of sugarcane loaded tractor trolley near Bhuneki morr petrol pump when suddenly the trolly slipped from jack and ran over them.As a result,Sadaqat died on the spot, while Arsalan sustained severe injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Pattoki and injured person to Jinnah hospital Lahore.

Saddar Pattoki police started investigation.

