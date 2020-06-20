Two killed in separate accidents in Kasur

Two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Saturday.

According to police, an unidentified man was crossing road near Khokhar police station,tehsil Pattoki, when a speeding trailer hit him to death.

In another accident, Adnan (30), Obaidullah and Muhammad Saleem were traveling to Okara from Lahore in a car when the vehicle hit a tractor-trolley near Ghotki CNG filling station, Pattoki.

Consequently, Adnan died on the spot, while Obaidullah received injuries. The injured was shifted to THQ Hospital Pattoki by Rescue 1122.