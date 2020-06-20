UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Accidents In Kasur

Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:33 PM

Two killed in separate accidents in Kasur

Two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Saturday

According to police, an unidentified man was crossing road near Khokhar police station,tehsil Pattoki, when a speeding trailer hit him to death.

In another accident, Adnan (30), Obaidullah and Muhammad Saleem were traveling to Okara from Lahore in a car when the vehicle hit a tractor-trolley near Ghotki CNG filling station, Pattoki.

Consequently, Adnan died on the spot, while Obaidullah received injuries. The injured was shifted to THQ Hospital Pattoki by Rescue 1122.

