Two killed in separate accidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Darya Khan police limits.

Police said Saturday Muhammad Tahir (17) resident of Jhook Basharat was moving on Punjgraien road when a recklessly driven car hit the motorbike near Tibba Hamid Shah as a result Muhammad Tahir died on the spot, the accused driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, a speeding driven car hit to death a motorcyclist Muhammad Ramzan of Devwal near Mangowal Check post and fled away.

Police have registered separate cases.