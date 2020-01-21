Two killed in separate accidents in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Sadder police limits.

Police spokesman on Tuesday said that Muhammad Aslam resident of Dera Qadeem Tehsil Saiwal was moving on motorbike on Sahiwal- Sargodha ; when a recklessly driven Bus hit the motorbike near Sahiwal Adda as a result Muhammad Aslam died on the spot.

In another accident, speeding driven tractor trolley hit to death a motorcyclist Arslan s/o Muhammad Younis of 79 NB near the village and fled from the scene.

The bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered separate cases and started probe.