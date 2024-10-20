Two killed in separate firing incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Two persons have been killed by their opponents in separate firing incidents over personal disputes in Zandani and Looni areas here, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that 25-year-old Ahmad Nawaz Baloch son of Sanaullah, resident of Zandani has filed a report with Dera Town Police Station that he along with his partner Masood ur Rahman son of Abdul Rauf Baloch, resident of Zandani were present at Ittihad Diesel Agency, Zandani.

Meanwhile, Siddique and Umar Farooq Baloch sons of Muhammad Bakhsh came there on a motorcycle and opened fire at them. As a result, Ahmad Nawaz Baloch narrowly escaped the attack while Masood ur Rahman got seriously injured and immediately rushed to the hospital. Later, he was referred to Multan due to his deteriorating condition. But, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The Dera Town police registered a case against two brothers and started further investigation. The reason behind the incident is a dispute over women.

In another incident, 24-year-old Hizb Ullah Jangarr, a resident of Looni area of Tehsil Kulachi has filed a report with Kulachi Police Station that he was present at his home when his father, Mohib Ullah (63) son of Hayat Ullah, went out of the home and waiting for the bus near a shop.

During this time, accused Eid Khan and Mastu Khan sons of Azam Khan, residents of Looni opened fire and shot dead his father.

The accused managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime. The reason behind the incident was a conflict over a plot.

The Kulachi Police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

APP/akt