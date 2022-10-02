UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Separate Firing Incidents In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Two killed in separate firing incidents in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :At least two persons were killed in two separate firing incidents in the vicinities of Yarik and Khui Bahara Police Stations, police said here on Sunday.

According to police sources, two cousins named 21-year-old Sabz Ali son of Abdul Akbar and Ahmad Raza son of Muhammad Raza, residents of Wanda Abbu climb on the roof of a house without announcing any cautious of the veil in Wanda abbu area in the limits of Yarik Police Station. On which the accused brothers Faridullah and Irfanullah, sons of Allah Jan Marwat opened fire on them. As a result, Sabz Ali was killed on the spot while his cousin Ahmad Raza escaped unhurt narrowly.

The Yarik Police has registered a case against the accused brothers on the report of Abdul Akbar, the father of the deceased Sabz Ali.

Meanwhile, a man was killed while sleeping in his courtyard in Mangal village of Khui Bahara Police Station.

A police official informed that a 37-year-old man named Tariq Ustarana son of Nadir Shah Ustarana was sleeping with his family in the courtyard of his house in the Mangal village of Khui Bahara, when two unknown suspects armed with Kalashnikovs entered his house and shot Tariq Ustarana dead.

The accused managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

The Khui Bahara Police have registered a case under the sections of murder against the unknown accused.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Fire Police Police Station Man Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

11 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

20 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

20 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

20 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.