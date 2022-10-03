Two killed in separate firing incidents in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :At least two persons were killed in two separate firing incidents in the vicinities of Yarik and Khui Bahara Police Stations, police said here on Sunday.

According to police sources, two cousins named 21-year-old Sabz Ali son of Abdul Akbar and Ahmad Raza son of Muhammad Raza, residents of Wanda Abbu climb on the roof of a house without announcing any cautious of the veil in Wanda abbu area in the limits of Yarik Police Station. On which the accused brothers Faridullah and Irfanullah, sons of Allah Jan Marwat opened fire on them. As a result, Sabz Ali was killed on the spot while his cousin Ahmad Raza escaped unhurt narrowly.

The Yarik Police has registered a case against the accused brothers on the report of Abdul Akbar, the father of the deceased Sabz Ali.

Meanwhile, a man was killed while sleeping in his courtyard in Mangal village of Khui Bahara Police Station.

A police official informed that a 37-year-old man named Tariq Ustarana son of Nadir Shah Ustarana was sleeping with his family in the courtyard of his house in the Mangal village of Khui Bahara, when two unknown suspects armed with Kalashnikovs entered his house and shot Tariq Ustarana dead.

The accused managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

The Khui Bahara Police have registered a case under the sections of murder against the unknown accused.